Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.660-$0.670 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $922 million-$924 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $917.35 million.Dynatrace also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.160 EPS.

Shares of DT stock traded down $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $46.27. 14,932 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,693,514. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of 175.15, a P/E/G ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.44. Dynatrace has a one year low of $41.01 and a one year high of $80.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $240.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Dynatrace will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on DT shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Dynatrace from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on Dynatrace from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. raised their target price on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Dynatrace from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Dynatrace from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynatrace presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.70.

In other Dynatrace news, CEO Siclen John Van sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total value of $3,853,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.28, for a total transaction of $162,530.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 195,942 shares of company stock worth $12,963,378 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dynatrace stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,032 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of Dynatrace worth $16,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace, Inc offers software intelligence platform, purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm’s platform utilizes artificial intelligence at its core and advanced automation to provide answers, not just data, about the performance of applications, the underlying hybrid cloud infrastructure, and the experience of the customers’ users.

