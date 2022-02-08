e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.730-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $372 million-$379 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.78 million.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELF. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.38.

Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.37. 3,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,704. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.96.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $98.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.05 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 10.77%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

