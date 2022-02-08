e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.730-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.700. The company issued revenue guidance of $372 million-$379 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $372.78 million.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ELF. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.38.
Shares of NYSE ELF traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.37. 3,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 532,704. e.l.f. Beauty has a 12-month low of $22.42 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.19 and a beta of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.96.
In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $166,420.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Beth M. Pritchard sold 14,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $437,923.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,775 shares of company stock valued at $924,744 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 408,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,190 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.79% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $11,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
