easyJet (LON:EZJ) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 705 ($9.53) target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 720 ($9.74) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.82) target price on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.82) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 680 ($9.20) target price on easyJet in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 620 ($8.38) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 734.50 ($9.93).

EZJ stock opened at GBX 672 ($9.09) on Monday. easyJet has a 52-week low of GBX 457.50 ($6.19) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,095 ($14.81). The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 580.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 668.23. The stock has a market cap of £5.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.22.

In related news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.86) per share, for a total transaction of £17,800.77 ($24,071.36).

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

