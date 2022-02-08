Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eaton (NYSE:ETN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ETN. Barclays raised their price objective on Eaton from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird set a $167.00 price objective on Eaton in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Eaton from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Eaton from $171.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $175.89.

Get Eaton alerts:

NYSE ETN opened at $150.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.02. Eaton has a one year low of $118.60 and a one year high of $175.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Eaton will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.61, for a total transaction of $551,232.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETN. Amundi bought a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $327,248,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 256.8% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,756 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Eaton by 473.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 908,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,642,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its position in Eaton by 63.0% during the second quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 1,610,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,646,000 after purchasing an additional 622,537 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Eaton by 35,936.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 620,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.