Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years.
Shares of CEV opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $14.55.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust
Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
