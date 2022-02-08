Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (CEV) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 10th

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0471 per share on Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has increased its dividend by 20.2% over the last three years.

Shares of CEV opened at $12.62 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.55 and a 12 month high of $14.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,962 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.28% of Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund. It seeks current income exempt from regular federal income tax and California state personal income taxes. The company was founded on January 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

