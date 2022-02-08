Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.260-$1.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.34 billion-$3.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.36 billion.

ECL traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $186.58. 2,143,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,544,164. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.72. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $180.37 and a 12 month high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Ecolab from $216.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Ecolab from $260.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Ecolab from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $237.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $225.00.

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.27, for a total value of $559,848.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 7,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.53, for a total value of $1,775,660.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,591 shares of company stock valued at $11,126,621 in the last three months. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ecolab stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 0.0% of Eagle Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Eagle Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $4,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

