Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edison International were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Edison International by 12.2% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,889,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,080,000 after acquiring an additional 965,531 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,646,829 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,680,000 after purchasing an additional 183,624 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 6.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,936,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $273,823,000 after purchasing an additional 310,090 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 28.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,868,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,655,000 after purchasing an additional 847,708 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 2.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,320,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,197,000 after purchasing an additional 91,869 shares during the period. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Edison International from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.86.

Edison International stock opened at $61.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67. Edison International has a one year low of $53.92 and a one year high of $68.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.30%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Taylor sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $197,036.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edison International

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

