Education Ecosystem Price Tops $0.0083 on Top Exchanges (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 13.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be bought for $0.0083 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Education Ecosystem has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $1.96 million and approximately $2,810.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Education Ecosystem Coin Profile

Education Ecosystem is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Education Ecosystem is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official website is ledu.education-ecosystem.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

