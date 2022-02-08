Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) is Dendur Capital LP’s 2nd Largest Position

Dendur Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,367,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. Elanco Animal Health accounts for 16.1% of Dendur Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Dendur Capital LP owned about 0.71% of Elanco Animal Health worth $107,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ELAN. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 11.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 170,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after purchasing an additional 17,267 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 371.7% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 293,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 231,454 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 5.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 304,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,722,000 after purchasing an additional 15,098 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.6% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,085,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115,002 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 400.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 522,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,137,000 after purchasing an additional 418,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

ELAN traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $25.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,359,740. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.65, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $37.49.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Elanco Animal Health, Inc engages in the innovation, development, manufacture and market products for companion and food animals. It offers products through the following four categories: Companion Animal Disease Prevention, Companion Animal Therapeutics, Food Animal Future Protein & Health, and Food Animal Ruminants & Swine.

