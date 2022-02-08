Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) is Ararat Capital Management LP’s 4th Largest Position

Ararat Capital Management LP boosted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,017 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,361 shares during the quarter. Elastic makes up approximately 8.0% of Ararat Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Ararat Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of Elastic worth $22,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in Elastic in the third quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Elastic by 3.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Elastic by 5.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 446,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,062,000 after buying an additional 21,750 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Elastic by 6.3% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,474,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 6,718.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,938,000 after purchasing an additional 39,167 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elastic alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total transaction of $522,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.87, for a total value of $106,405.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,391 shares of company stock valued at $908,060. 20.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ESTC traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.55. The stock had a trading volume of 9,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,684. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $108.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.44 and a beta of 1.24. Elastic has a one year low of $75.78 and a one year high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.57 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 29.19% and a negative net margin of 22.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

ESTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Elastic from $184.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.71.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elastic (NYSE:ESTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.