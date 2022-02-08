Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) PT Raised to C$17.00 at National Bank Financial

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Eldorado Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

EGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Eldorado Gold from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.43.

Shares of EGO stock opened at $9.40 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.00. Eldorado Gold has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. 56.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

