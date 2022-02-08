Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2.08 Million

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 8th. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $29.92 million and $2.08 million worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be bought for $0.0676 or 0.00000156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00049241 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,048.60 or 0.07044097 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,468.64 or 1.00438796 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00052092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00054118 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00006352 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Electric Vehicle Zone Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using U.S. dollars.

