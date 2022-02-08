Electroneum Price Reaches $0.0077 on Exchanges (ETN)

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 8th. Electroneum has a market capitalization of $138.49 million and $241,979.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded up 8.3% against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0077 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Electroneum Profile

ETN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,912,767,481 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Electroneum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

