Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Position Trimmed by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 7.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,755 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 9,928 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $17,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,927 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $189,845,000 after acquiring an additional 20,011 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 277,303 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $39,447,000 after buying an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 192,712 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 22,190 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 6,491 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $185.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.81.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.01, for a total transaction of $1,310,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total transaction of $249,464.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,697,264. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:EA opened at $136.40 on Tuesday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.08 and a 52 week high of $148.98. The company has a market capitalization of $38.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.44 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $131.10 and a 200-day moving average of $136.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

