Electrum Dark Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $85.00 (ELD)

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 8th. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $7,005.44 and $85.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000427 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000495 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.97 or 0.00079095 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000114 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Electrum Dark Coin Profile

Electrum Dark is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

