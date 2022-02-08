Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) Price Target Cut to $293.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) had its price objective trimmed by Mizuho from $302.00 to $293.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $289.71.

Shares of LLY opened at $243.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.42. Eli Lilly and has a 1 year low of $178.58 and a 1 year high of $283.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.89 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 102.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is 55.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total transaction of $997,922.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 69.2% in the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 59.4% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

