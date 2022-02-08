Emerson Electric Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.52 (NYSE:EMR)

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of 0.515 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th.

Emerson Electric has increased its dividend payment by 4.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 65 consecutive years. Emerson Electric has a payout ratio of 38.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Emerson Electric to earn $5.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

NYSE:EMR opened at $95.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $83.64 and a 52-week high of $105.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.51.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.29.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

