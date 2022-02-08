Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESRT) by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Empire State Realty Trust were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESRT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Empire State Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,918,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after buying an additional 86,889 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,279,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,356,000 after buying an additional 3,831,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Empire State Realty Trust by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 788,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,465,000 after buying an additional 171,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

ESRT opened at $8.98 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.24, a current ratio of 9.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -179.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. Empire State Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $13.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Empire State Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -280.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESRT shares. Evercore ISI downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $11.50 to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Empire State Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Empire State Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Empire State Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

Empire State Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, managing, acquiring, and repositioning office and retail properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Observatory segments. The Real Estate segment includes ownership, management, operation, acquisition, repositioning, and disposition of real estate assets.

