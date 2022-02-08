Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Energizer’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.
NYSE ENR traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $34.77. 43,182 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 721,962. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09. Energizer has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $52.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.12.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Energizer’s payout ratio is 57.69%.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Energizer from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Energizer from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.
About Energizer
Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.
