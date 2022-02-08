Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Trading 7.1% Higher

Shares of Enfusion Inc (NYSE:ENFN) traded up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.35 and last traded at $15.35. 4,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 220,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enfusion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.17.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.44.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,411,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,344,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,969,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,540,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in Enfusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,434,000.

Enfusion Company Profile (NYSE:ENFN)

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

