Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 18,055 Shares of Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 272,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,055 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.78% of Silk Road Medical worth $14,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,092 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Silk Road Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,141,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,305,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,833,000 after purchasing an additional 21,305 shares during the period.

Shares of SILK stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a 12-month low of $28.71 and a 12-month high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.14 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 54.99% and a negative return on equity of 52.81%. The firm had revenue of $24.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SILK. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 18,095 shares of Silk Road Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $915,968.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lucas W. Buchanan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total transaction of $503,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,469 over the last three months. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

