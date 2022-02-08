Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $14.16 Million Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in shares of HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 427,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,905 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.26% of HollyFrontier worth $14,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 29.2% in the third quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 7,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co. lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 12.8% in the second quarter. Towle & Co. now owns 1,002,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,970,000 after buying an additional 113,990 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 1,599.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 443,565 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after buying an additional 417,464 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in HollyFrontier by 36.1% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,775,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,826,000 after buying an additional 470,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alethea Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HollyFrontier in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HFC. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HFC opened at $37.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 1.57. HollyFrontier Co. has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $42.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

