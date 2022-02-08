Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,013 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $11,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 157.9% in the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the third quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.8% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $131.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $135.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $149.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $135.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.76.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 3,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total value of $485,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.