Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 43,180 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,496 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,180 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.20% of Arrow Electronics worth $15,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Arrow Electronics by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 94.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Arrow Electronics from $132.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

ARW opened at $126.93 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.40 and a 12 month high of $137.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $5.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.93. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $9.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total transaction of $1,086,939.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

