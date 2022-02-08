Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 9,565 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,565 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.63, for a total transaction of $8,212,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ADP. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $242.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.15.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $205.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.50 and its 200-day moving average is $218.78. The stock has a market cap of $86.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.24 and a 52-week high of $248.96.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

