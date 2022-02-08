Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Trims Stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 49,760 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.15% of UGI worth $13,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 7.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 140,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after buying an additional 9,647 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,462,000. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in shares of UGI by 129.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 153,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after buying an additional 86,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UGI in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,484,000. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division increased its position in shares of UGI by 21.2% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 21,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock worth $11,789,634. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $40.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.96 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.97%.

UGI has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UGI currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

