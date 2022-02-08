Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) vs. Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) Head-To-Head Contrast

Enzon Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ENZN) and Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Allogene Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzon Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Allogene Therapeutics 0 2 12 0 2.86

Allogene Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $35.00, indicating a potential upside of 211.67%. Given Allogene Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Allogene Therapeutics is more favorable than Enzon Pharmaceuticals.

Risk & Volatility

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allogene Therapeutics has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Allogene Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzon Pharmaceuticals -117.79% -10.09% -1.37% Allogene Therapeutics N/A -24.20% -21.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enzon Pharmaceuticals and Allogene Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzon Pharmaceuticals $50,000.00 554.53 -$1.31 million ($0.04) -9.34 Allogene Therapeutics N/A N/A -$250.22 million ($1.88) -5.97

Enzon Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Allogene Therapeutics. Enzon Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allogene Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Enzon Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.3% of Allogene Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allogene Therapeutics beats Enzon Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the provision of licensing arrangements related to sales of drug products that utilize its proprietary technology. The company was founded on September 17, 1981 and is headquartered in Cranford, NJ.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells. Its engineered T cells are allogeneic, which are derived from healthy donors for intended use in any patient. The company was founded by Arie S. Belldegrun, David D. Chang, David M. Tanen, and Joshua A. Kazam in November 2017 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

