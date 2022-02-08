Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.56 Million

Equities analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOSE) will announce sales of $3.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eos Energy Enterprises’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.53 million and the highest is $3.59 million. Eos Energy Enterprises reported sales of $220,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,518.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will report full year sales of $5.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.02 million to $5.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $80.27 million, with estimates ranging from $78.55 million to $81.98 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Eos Energy Enterprises.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on EOSE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eos Energy Enterprises has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.40.

In other news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 145,055 shares of Eos Energy Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $1,594,154.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 236,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,151. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 2.4% in the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 70,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 59.4% in the third quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 8.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Eos Energy Enterprises by 17.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eos Energy Enterprises stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 698,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,950. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.45. The stock has a market cap of $183.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 1-year low of $3.17 and a 1-year high of $26.88.

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

