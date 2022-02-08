Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equitable Group (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EQGPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable Group from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$98.00 to C$91.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$87.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$80.50 to C$88.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$90.00 to C$97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $91.93.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EQGPF opened at $57.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66. Equitable Group has a 12-month low of $41.83 and a 12-month high of $65.00.

Equitable Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Through its subsidiaries, it offers residential lending, commercial lending, and saving solutions. The company was founded on January 1, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

