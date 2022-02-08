Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for ESSA Pharma Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPIX)

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ESSA Pharma in a research report issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ESSA Pharma’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

Shares of EPIX stock opened at $10.37 on Monday. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.42 and a 52-week high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $456.11 million, a PE ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day moving average is $11.48.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 104.7% in the third quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 5,034,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after buying an additional 2,575,000 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 72.4% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,477,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,837,000 after buying an additional 1,459,950 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 976.5% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,053,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,250,000 after buying an additional 2,770,227 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 16.3% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 2,851,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,812,000 after buying an additional 399,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in ESSA Pharma by 48.1% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 720,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,590,000 after purchasing an additional 234,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.34% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.