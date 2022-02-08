Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for BCE Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BCE)

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Analysts at Desjardins issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of BCE in a research report issued on Friday, February 4th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on shares of BCE in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.33.
BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCE. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in BCE during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $333,780,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in BCE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,372,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,839,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $192,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,792 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after purchasing an additional 918,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,220,000. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 113.39%.
About BCE
BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.
