Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Vista Outdoor Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VSTO)

Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Vista Outdoor in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.05 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.85. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Vista Outdoor’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VSTO. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.56.

Shares of VSTO opened at $38.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.27. Vista Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.09.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $794.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.79 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vista Outdoor by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Gottfredson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.20 per share, for a total transaction of $221,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 7,200 shares of company stock worth $310,294. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

