Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CAO Ian Kaufman Sells 870 Shares of Stock

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $78,413.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EQR opened at $89.55 on Tuesday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $64.33 and a twelve month high of $93.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $88.71 and a 200-day moving average of $85.63. The stock has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 68.08%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,400,000 after buying an additional 14,063 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after buying an additional 18,019 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 4,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.22.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.