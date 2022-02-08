Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) COO Michael L. Manelis Sells 3,629 Shares

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) COO Michael L. Manelis sold 3,629 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $327,081.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:EQR opened at $89.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.63. Equity Residential has a 12-month low of $64.33 and a 12-month high of $93.03.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQR. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 258,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,400,000 after purchasing an additional 14,063 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 54,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,969,000 after purchasing an additional 18,019 shares during the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Equity Residential in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 33,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

