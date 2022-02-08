Esports Technologies (EBET) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Esports Technologies (NASDAQ:EBET) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBET opened at $11.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.83 and its 200-day moving average is $24.47. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Esports Technologies has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $54.00.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Esports Technologies in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, major shareholder Ebjt Management Llc sold 312,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.97, for a total value of $303,375.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBET. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Esports Technologies in the second quarter valued at $649,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Esports Technologies in the third quarter valued at $739,000. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Esports Technologies by 346.6% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Esports Technologies by 82.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Esports Technologies during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 7.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Esports Technologies

Esports Technologies, Inc, a technology company, develops and operates platforms that focuses on esports and competitive gaming worldwide. The company operates gogawi.com, a licensed online gambling platform, which is an esports/sportsbook that focuses on bettors located in Asia and Latin America. It also offers iGaming, which include online casino and table games, such as blackjack, virtual sport computer simulated games, and slot machines, as well as traditional sports betting.

