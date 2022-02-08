Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.240-$3.360 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $13.460-$13.940 EPS.

Essex Property Trust stock opened at $323.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $254.63 and a 1-year high of $359.49. The company has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $341.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $334.69.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $2.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.32%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Essex Property Trust from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $381.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank downgraded Essex Property Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $363.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $356.76.

In related news, EVP Adam W. Berry sold 3,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.95, for a total value of $1,141,793.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara Pak sold 5,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $1,829,436.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,721. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

