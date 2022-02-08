Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 425,456 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 11,995 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Etsy worth $88,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 639.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 399,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $82,997,000 after purchasing an additional 345,101 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 11.4% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 664,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,133,000 after purchasing an additional 68,008 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,554,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Etsy by 112.7% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,314 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Etsy from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $135.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.37 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.58. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $11,218,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 140,160 shares of company stock worth $35,001,001 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

