Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group raised Etsy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $285.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $241.62.

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $135.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. Etsy has a 12-month low of $125.37 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $195.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.58.

In other news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total transaction of $241,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.84, for a total value of $2,886,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 140,160 shares of company stock worth $35,001,001 in the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. American National Bank increased its position in Etsy by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

