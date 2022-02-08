Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial upped their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Etsy from $260.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Argus started coverage on Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $135.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.58. The company has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. Etsy has a 12-month low of $125.37 and a 12-month high of $307.75.

In related news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total value of $1,389,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.19, for a total value of $241,700.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 140,160 shares of company stock worth $35,001,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 19.4% in the third quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 23,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter worth approximately $22,554,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in Etsy by 62.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 289,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $59,615,000 after purchasing an additional 110,996 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Etsy by 36.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 55,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Etsy by 16.9% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

