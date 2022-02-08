EuroDry (EDRY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect EuroDry to post earnings of $4.86 per share for the quarter.

EuroDry (NASDAQ:EDRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by ($0.53). EuroDry had a return on equity of 41.95% and a net margin of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect EuroDry to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $16 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:EDRY opened at $23.32 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. EuroDry has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.16. The stock has a market cap of $66.32 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.27.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EuroDry stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in EuroDry Ltd. (NASDAQ:EDRY) by 5,191.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.21% of EuroDry worth $128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EuroDry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

EuroDry Company Profile

Eurodry Ltd. engages in the provision of ocean-going transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks such as iron ore, coal and grains, and minor bulks , which includes bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. The company was founded on January 8, 2018 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

