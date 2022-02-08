Evedo Market Cap Tops $1.05 Million (EVED)

Evedo (CURRENCY:EVED) traded 18% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. Evedo has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $747,435.00 worth of Evedo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Evedo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0714 or 0.00000164 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Evedo has traded down 21.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Evedo Profile

Evedo is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2018. Evedo’s total supply is 17,756,590 coins and its circulating supply is 14,672,017 coins. Evedo’s official Twitter account is @evedotoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Evedo is www.evedo.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Evedo is a blockchain-based platform, consisting of B2B & B2C Marketplaces. It unifies all businesses and participants involved in organizing events. Their aim is to build a marketplace and a ecosystem that will help the $850+ Billion event industry grow by connecting all parties without middlemen. Main players in the B2C Marketplace would be Organizers, Promoters and Attendees. The main functions will be to Buy/Sell tickets and market events to new or existing audiences. “

Evedo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evedo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Evedo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Evedo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

