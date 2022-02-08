Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evogene is a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize product development for life-science based industries, including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Incorporating a deep understanding of biology and leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform. The CPB platform is designed to computationally discover and develop life-science products based on microbes, small molecules, and genetic elements as the core components for such products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform to develop human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits, and ag-solutions for castor oil production. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Evogene from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

EVGN stock opened at $1.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. Evogene has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 1.28.

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Evogene had a negative net margin of 3,013.61% and a negative return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Evogene will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 164.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Evogene by 20.9% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 34,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Evogene by 40.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Evogene in the second quarter worth approximately $94,000. 24.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

