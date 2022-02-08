Evoke Wealth LLC Grows Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 0.6% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 17.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Ventas by 24.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Ventas by 1.1% in the third quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ventas by 8.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VTR. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

NYSE VTR opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.44 and a 1-year high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

