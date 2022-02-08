Evoke Wealth LLC Has $38,000 Stake in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

Evoke Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,720 shares during the quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 1.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 4.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 7.6% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIAC opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. ViacomCBS Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.29 and a 1 year high of $101.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.38.

Several research firms have issued reports on VIAC. TheStreet lowered ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ViacomCBS from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ViacomCBS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.