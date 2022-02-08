Evoke Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.1% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 19.6% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.9% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 14,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $30.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.37. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

