Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company.

EVVTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Evolution AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

EVVTY traded up $1.66 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.45. 36,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,829. Evolution AB has a twelve month low of $96.42 and a twelve month high of $201.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.26.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

