Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €34.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €34.00 ($39.08) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($43.68) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($41.38) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($39.08) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($40.23) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €35.00 ($40.23) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Evonik Industries has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €33.32 ($38.30).

FRA EVK opened at €28.89 ($33.21) on Monday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of €26.78 ($30.78) and a fifty-two week high of €32.97 ($37.90). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €28.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €28.29.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

