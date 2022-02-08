eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford Sells 9,000 Shares of Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $242,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Glenn Darrel Sanford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total value of $238,500.00.

On Monday, January 31st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $239,670.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.86, for a total value of $214,740.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.76, for a total value of $222,840.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $231,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.99, for a total value of $242,910.00.

On Friday, January 14th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.97, for a total value of $260,730.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total value of $274,860.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.32, for a total value of $272,880.00.

On Monday, January 3rd, Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 9,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.73, for a total value of $303,570.00.

Shares of EXPI stock opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.93. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.26 and a beta of 3.10.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered eXp World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on eXp World from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eXp World currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi acquired a new position in eXp World in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,093,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 17.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,405,779 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,502,000 after buying an additional 213,817 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 11.5% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 14,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 158.5% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after buying an additional 48,785 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of eXp World by 13.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after buying an additional 9,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

