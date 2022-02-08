extraDNA (XDNA) Price Down 49.1% Over Last Week

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded down 16.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 8th. In the last week, extraDNA has traded down 49.1% against the dollar. One extraDNA coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. extraDNA has a market cap of $212,887.89 and approximately $8,826.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $43,546.99 or 0.99854792 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00069700 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $111.67 or 0.00256064 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00014366 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.48 or 0.00154744 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $140.04 or 0.00321119 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006230 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001277 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001421 BTC.

extraDNA Coin Profile

XDNA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

extraDNA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.