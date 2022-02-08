Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Shares Down 10.5%

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO) shares traded down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. 569,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 1,168,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The company has a market cap of C$166.91 million and a P/E ratio of -47.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

In other Falcon Oil & Gas news, Director Gregory Harold Smith purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$26,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 670,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$87,100.

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.